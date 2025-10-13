Sharpen thy sword, hoist thy mead: New Renaissance Faire rides into Bacon’s Castle

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — The historic Bacon Castle in Surry County is hosting a Renaissance Faire next month on the property dubbed the "Tournament of the Castle Renaissance Faire."

In a release, Preservation Virginia said the fair will occupy 40 acres with family-friendly activities including an artisan market, food trucks, beer, wine, and of course, mead.

The event is hosted by the Tidwater Dogs of War, which will perform a live full-plate armored combat tournament, and will also include demos from the Tidewater Blacksmith's Guild, Celtic music performances by Scealeai, the Daly Riders.

Equestrian archery and showcases are also listed among the activities.

“The Tournament of the Castle event provides an opportunity to introduce Bacon’s Castle to a larger audience, many of whom might not have visited before,” said Will Glasco, the CEO of Preservation Virginia.

Bacon’s Castle, built in 1665 for Arthur Allen, is best known for its ties to Nathaniel Bacon, the man who burned Jamestown during a rebellion against Virginia’s governor in 1676. It is the oldest brick dwelling in North America, according to Preservation Virginia.

The fair is a two-day event held the weekend of Nov. 15-16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for a day pass, or $25 for both days. More information is available on the Preservation History website.

