Surry teen's compassionate legacy lives on after losing battle with leukemia

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Every so often, the world is graced with a soul whose light shines brighter than most.

Such was the case for 13-year-old Jordan Bishop-Parker, a vibrant teenager whose infectious spirit touched many lives. Despite her tragic passing from leukemia, her family is determined to keep her light shining.

Jordan’s adoptive mother, Andrea Bishop, described her daughter as a "social butterfly."

"She was just happy into everything. Wanted to help with everything, and she was just, she's amazing," Andrea said.

With a unique ability to connect with others, Jordan brought people together throughout her life.

“She did not know a stranger, truly, it was just friends she didn't know yet,” Andrea added.

Jordan, according to Andrea, always welcomed others with open arms.

"When a new student would come, she was kind of the ambassador, the welcoming committee," Andrea said. "She often proudly told others, 'I've got two mommies'."

In early February, the family thought Jordan was gearing up to enter her teenage years, expecting her to embrace a new level of maturity.

However, when her health took a sudden downturn, they sought medical help at VCU Children's Hospital where tests revealed something serious.

“She [had] leukemia, and that was on her birthday. And they started chemo right away,” Andrea recalled.

Tragically, the illness progressed too quickly. Just a week after her diagnosis, Jordan suffered a respiratory arrest and, shortly thereafter, passed away.

“The three of us—me, her birth mother, and her adoptive father—were all there when they took her off life support,” Andrea said.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, leukemia is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in children.

As a nurse, Andrea devoted every moment to her daughter's care.

"She always asked me for five more minutes, mom, five more minutes," she said.

After Jordan's passing, Andrea created a drawing expressing her heartfelt desire for just a few more moments with her daughter.

A funeral was held last weekend at Surry County High School to honor Jordan's memory.

"I really think that her star shone so bright that it burned out too quickly," Andrea said.

Reflecting on the time they shared, Andrea, though grieving, expressed deep gratitude for the years they had together.

“I had the best 13 years in my life. I can never repay her birth mother enough for blessing me the way she did. I wouldn't trade it for anything,” she said.

With a message of love and positivity, Andrea hopes that everyone will embrace life as Jordan did.

"I really think that she would want people to try to see the good in other people.”

In Jordan's memory, Andrea plans to support a nonprofit for children with leukemia, ensuring her daughter’s legacy continues to shine brightly.