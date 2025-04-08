Virginia Beach man found guilty of murdering missing Southampton Co. woman

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. — A Southampton County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a missing woman.

Arrest made in murder of mother

James Goodwyn, of Virginia Beach, was convicted on Tuesday, online court records show.

The guilty verdict comes several years after Cynthia Carver's body was found back in 2019. The mother of two from Southampton County was reported missing a month before a citizen discovered her body in Suffolk, per News 3's previous reporting.

Months later in June of 2019, Goodwyn Jr. was arrested by Southampton County detectives.

The Commonwealth's Attorney thanked the Southampton County Sheriff's Office and the FBI for their work on this case.

Goodwyn Jr. is set to be sentenced on July 1.