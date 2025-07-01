Virginia Beach man gets life sentence in murder of missing Southampton Co. woman

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. — A man has been sentenced to life after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a missing Southampton County mother, whose body was found in 2019.

James Goodwyn Jr., of Virginia Beach, was sentenced to life on Tuesday, online records show—nearly three months after a Southampton County jury reached a guilty verdict.

The sentencing comes over six years after Cynthia Carver's body was found back in March of 2019. The mother of two was reported missing a month before a citizen discovered her body in Suffolk, per News 3's previous reporting.

Months later in June of 2019, Goodwyn Jr. was arrested by Southampton County detectives.

James Ellenson, an attorney representing Goodwyn Jr., tells News 3 they plan on appealing and his client still asserts his innocence.