Watch Now
Transportation

Actions

Nearly 750 road incidents reported during severe winter weather

Virginia State Police urged drivers to avoid travel if possible
Posted
and last updated

The historic snowstorm that hit Hampton Roads and surrounding areas resulted in hundreds of road incidents, according to Virginia State Police.

In a release, Virginia State Police reported 743 incidents on Wednesday, with 197 investigated as crashes. So far, there have been 10 reported injuries.

Authorities say most incidents involved motorists who spun out of control while driving too fast. They urge drivers to slow down, use headlights, and maintain a safe following distance. It is also advised that drivers be aware of all emergency vehicles and pull to the side to allow for a swift response.

Pedestrians are prohibited on the interstate, including areas on and off the exit ramps. Sledding should not take place near any roadways, as it could endanger all parties involved.

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device