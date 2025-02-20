Nearly 750 road incidents reported during severe winter weather

The historic snowstorm that hit Hampton Roads and surrounding areas resulted in hundreds of road incidents, according to Virginia State Police.

In a release, Virginia State Police reported 743 incidents on Wednesday, with 197 investigated as crashes. So far, there have been 10 reported injuries.

Authorities say most incidents involved motorists who spun out of control while driving too fast. They urge drivers to slow down, use headlights, and maintain a safe following distance. It is also advised that drivers be aware of all emergency vehicles and pull to the side to allow for a swift response.

Pedestrians are prohibited on the interstate, including areas on and off the exit ramps. Sledding should not take place near any roadways, as it could endanger all parties involved.