Virginia open air burn law goes into effect Feb. 15

Virginia's new open air burn law goes into effect Saturday, Feb. 15, bringing new regulations for anyone planning to enjoy an outdoor fire.

This law, as outlined by the Virginia Department of Forestry, aims to reduce fire hazards during a critical time of year.

What Does the Law Entail?

The open air burn law applies to any outdoor fire that is not covered or contained within non-flammable barriers. This includes many common activities, like campfires.

If you’re planning a cookout, however, don’t worry—charcoal and gas grills are still permissible. Just keep in mind that public grills commonly found in parks fall under this open air fire regulation.

Key elements of the law

The law prohibits open air burns within 300 feet of any wooded areas or dry grass. It’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings to prevent wildfires. Time Restrictions: The law is effective from Feb. 15 through April 30 and applies to any fires lit before 4 p.m. Safety Precautions: Regardless of whether your fire is compliant with the law or not, it’s always wise to stay nearby while it’s lit and to have ample water available to extinguish it if necessary.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Violating this law is taken seriously. Such infractions are classified as a Class 3 misdemeanor, which can result in fines and other legal consequences.

As outdoor enthusiasts prepare for their activities this season, adhering to the open air burn law is essential not only for compliance but also for the safety of our communities and natural landscapes.