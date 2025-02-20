Which areas in Hampton Roads, NE N.C. got hit the hardest by the snow storm? Here's a list of snow totals

The snow storm hit Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina hard, setting a snowfall record for many areas in the process.

As forecasted by WTKR News 3's First Warning Weather team, widespread snow blanketed the region through Wednesday afternoon and evening, The snow stopped overnight before starting up again Thursday morning — although the scattered showers throughout the day are expected to be much lighter.

Most of our area saw 6” to 10” of snow accumulation, but many saw snowfall in the double digits.

Winter Weather Forecast: February 20

Wednesday's snowfall at ORF of 10.2" put us at #8 on the All-Time Record "Daily" Snowfalls list, meaning the snowfall totals in one specific, localized area.

The communities that saw the highest snow totals were Virginia Beach's Macons Corner, Chesapeake's Greenbrier area and Virginia Beach's Sigma area with 13.0", 12.5" and 12.4", respectively.

The areas with the lowest snow totals, both in Gloucester County, still saw several inches of accumulation. The Gloucester Courthouse area and Allmondsville neighborhood both got 4.0".

Curious to see how much snow each area saw? Below is a running list, compiled by WTKR News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson, of snow totals across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina:

