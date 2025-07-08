First Warning Forecast: Daily severe storm chances, triple digit heat index

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated storms roll through tonight. Severe storms will be possible for portions of the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Primary threats will be damaging winds and heavy downpours which could lead to some flooding.

A few showers linger into the early morning hours Wednesday. High temperatures climb into the mid 90s but it will feel more like 105. Strong to severe storms will be possible again tomorrow evening for the Peninsulas. Damaging wind and heavy downpours will remain our main concerns.

Feels like temperatures hover in the low 100s for the rest of the week despite temperatures falling to the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be isolated storm chances this weekend.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar