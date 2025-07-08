First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 105+ and a severe thunderstorm risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A summer-like stretch with heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Several rain chances through the end of the week.

***Heat Advisory for all of SE VA and most of NE NC from 10 am to 8 pm Tuesday. Heat index values will climb to 105+.

Highs will reach the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index to 105+. Look for sunshine to start the day with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and a risk for localized flooding.

More of the same for Wednesday with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms are possible with a risk of severe weather.

Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s to end the week. It will still be humid so the afternoon heat index will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. We will see several chances for showers and storms as a stationary front lingers over the region.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

