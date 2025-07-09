David's First Warning Forecast: More Showers & storms Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and early evening

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers & storms will be possible tonight, especially north and west of Virginia Beach.

More showers & storms should develop again on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. With a Level 1, Marginal risk, for isolated severe storms for Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, any one of these storms could reach severe limits with some damaging wind and some locally heavy rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs near 90 degrees are still expected with a few storms possible, a 30% chance, both Saturday and Sunday.

