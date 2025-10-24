SUV seriously damaged after crashing into train in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. — An SUV is seriously damaged after it crashed with a train at the railroad crossing on Cypress Bridge Road on Friday, according to the Southampton County Sheriff's Office.

This happened around 1:15 p.m. at the railroad crossing, just off of General Thomas Highway.

Deputies say an 18-year-old driver tried to cross the train tracks at the same time a train entered the crossing. Neither the driver nor the train's occupants were hurt; however, the Dodge Durango that crashed with the train is seriously damaged.

The driver of the Dodge was issued a summons for failure to yield the right of way.