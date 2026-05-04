29-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Surry Co.: VSP

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A 29-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Surry County on Sunday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

At around 2:00 p.m., a 2020 Suzuki 750 motorcycle was driving south on Carlsey Road near Route 40 when it went off of the left side of the road, overcorrected, and crashed into a ditch off the right side of the road.

29-year-old Steve A. Smallwood, Jr. of Waverly, Va. was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.