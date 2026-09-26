Chesapeake police release suspect images in shooting that injured teen girl

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police have released surveillance images of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a 17-year-old girl on Summerall Lane.

The suspect remains at large, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the 1600 block of Summerall Lane.

Investigators say a dispute broke out outside a housing unit and escalated into gunfire, injuring the teenage girl. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was last reported in serious but stable condition.

Police say two male suspects fled the scene on foot. Investigators have now released images of one of the suspects captured by surveillance cameras at nearby homes.

The suspect remains at large, and police have not released additional identifying information.

A shelter-in-place notification was issued to nearby residents as officers searched the area following the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips website or mobile app.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500 if their tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property.

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