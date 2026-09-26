Virginia's 2nd Congressional District candidates hit campaign trail in Hampton Roads as early voting continues

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Both candidates in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District were on the campaign trail Saturday, each urging supporters to cast their ballots as early voting continues across the state.

Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans held an early voting rally at Lockside Bar and Grill in Chesapeake Saturday morning, while Democratic challenger Elaine Luria met with young Democrats at her campaign office in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon to encourage canvassing and voter outreach.

"You can vote early. You can vote absentee. You can vote on election day. I don't care how you vote, but you gotta go vote," Kiggans said.

Luria framed the race in broader terms.

"This seat is that important, not just to the people of this district, the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia, but for the entire country," Luria said.

Supporters at the Kiggans rally emphasized the stakes of the congressional race.

"We're gonna lose our voice if the houses are split. And so we need to keep the house in the senate, so it's important, these midterm election are just as important as the ones where we're just voting for president," Ashley and Will King, Kiggans supporters, said.

At the Luria campaign office, supporters echoed their candidate's message.

"You know, they exacerbated the cost of living, they started a war on Iran, and so really we need a common sense leader like Elaine Luria in congress to put a check on the administration and MAGA in Washington D.C.," Connor Eppley, a Luria supporter, said.

Both candidates also took aim at their opponent. Luria criticized Kiggans' record.

"She's refusing to debate. She doesn't show up, and when she does show up, what does she do? She votes 100% of the time with Trump," Luria said.

Kiggans pushed back on attacks against her character.

"The things that they say about me, shame on you for saying that about anybody that's worn the uniform for our country, that's raised four great children who now serve our great nation," Kiggans said.

Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is considered one of the key races that may determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives. Early voting for the November 3 election continues through October 31.

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