Chesapeake takes first step toward creating zoning rules for recreational retail marijuana sales

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Council passed an initiating resolution asking the city's planning commission to develop local zoning and land use rules for cannabis businesses before recreational marijuana retail sales become legal in Virginia.

Recreational retail marijuana sales will be legal in Virginia starting July 1, 2027. The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority can begin accepting business applications for retail licenses as early as February 1, 2027.

The resolution, adopted Sept. 22, 2026, requests the planning commission consider and make recommendations on amendments to the Chesapeake Zoning Ordinance to provide appropriate local zoning and land use requirements for businesses licensed by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

The 2026 Virginia General Assembly enacted a biennial budget that included new sections of the Code of Virginia permitting the cultivation, processing, possession, sale, distribution, handling, transportation, consumption, use, advertising, and dispensing of marijuana and marijuana products. That legislation also prohibits localities from banning such businesses outright, though it preserves local authority over zoning and land use regulations.

No zoning regulations have been set for Chesapeake yet, but some other cities, like Norfolk, have discussed possible regulations such as using conditional use permits for many cannabis operations. The Cannabis Control Authority requires these businesses that sell recreational marijuana to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, but localities will decide specific placement and other rules.

Molly McLean, manager of Epic Tobacco & Vape in Chesapeake, said management at the store is already thinking about expanding into cannabis retail when it becomes legal.

"We sell glassware. We sell wraps. We sell cigars..."

McLean said she sees the potential for growth.

"I think it would do really well with our profits and with us selling the glassware and everything already, I think it would boost business."

McLean said she supports the idea of regulation to make recreational retail marijuana sales as safe as possible.

"I think that's a good idea so that way it's not sold near schools."

Statewide, 350 licensed recreational marijuana stores will be allowed to open. The Chesapeake Planning Commission will now conduct a study and make recommendations back to city council. The city expects to have final zoning rules in place before retail sales begin in July.

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