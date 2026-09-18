First day of early voting: Chesapeake voters cite inflation, city growth, and Congress race

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Friday marked the first day of early voting, and Chesapeake voters turned out to cast their ballots, citing concerns about both local races and Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race.

Gas prices, food costs, women's reproductive rights, education, and the war with Iran were among the top issues on voters' minds.

Lorraine and Michael Greene, Chesapeake voters, said the economy and cost of living are issues they want elected officials to address.

"Gas prices, food prices, inflation," the Greenes said. "We discuss things all the time about the prices of gas and food and how it's affecting younger people that can't afford housing, so all of these things are very important."

This midterm election includes U.S. House and Senate races on the ballot for Virginia voters. Parts of Chesapeake fall within Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, where Jen Kiggans and Elaine Luria are competing for a seat that could determine which party controls the House.

"We want to make a change. We want to make a difference in how the country is going," the Greenes said.

Virginia's ballot also includes 3 constitutional amendments this election cycle. Voters will decide on questions related to reproductive health care rights, marriage equality, and automatically restoring voting rights for individuals with felony convictions once they complete their prison terms.

Steven Radcliffe, a Chesapeake voter, said women's rights and voting rights are driving his participation this election.

"Women's issues, voting rights," Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe also said Chesapeake's rapid expansion is a factor when voting for city council candidates.

"I am concerned a little bit with Chesapeake and the growth that we're experiencing, because you know, we don't have room enough for everybody in here anymore. So, traffic is bad," Radcliffe said.

Marcella Boothe, a Chesapeake voter, said education is her top priority.

"To make sure our kids get educated," Boothe said.

Harvey Hoeflein, a Chesapeake voter, cited foreign policy and trade as his key concerns.

"The war on Iran, the tariffs," Hoeflein said.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30.

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