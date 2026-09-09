'It's not right': Starling Village Apartments seniors say broken elevators have left them in danger for months

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seniors living at Starling Village Apartments, a 55+ community, in Chesapeake say they have been dealing with multiple broken elevators for 3 months, forcing some residents who use wheelchairs and walkers to navigate long detours just to leave their floor.

Joyce Hodges, who has lived in the building for nearly 20 years and relies on a walker, said the elevator directly across from her third-floor apartment has been out of service for 3 months. She said she has to walk to the other side of the building to find a working elevator whenever she needs to get her mail, take out trash, or leave for appointments.

"I can't take the steps because I have some problems with my legs. Like I said, I was in a wheelchair, and now I'm on a walker. So, that's what I have to do," Hodges said.

Hodges said the elevator problems are not new. She said the elevators have had a history of breaking, and that 3 years ago, the same elevator was broken for 3 months. She described a period earlier this year when the elevators would work during the week but break every weekend.

When the elevators were not working properly, Hodges said she and her neighbors developed their own workarounds. She said groups of 3 residents would ride the elevator together so no one would be alone if it malfunctioned. She also said she refused to board the elevator when the door would not fully close.

Several residents told Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly there are multiple broken elevators across the property. Hodges says when she asked management at the leasing office about repairs while paying her rent, she received little information.

"I said, you have no idea—I said—when it's gonna be working? No we don't," Hodges said.

Hodges says management told residents they are waiting on elevator parts for the repairs, but Hodges said that is the last update anyone has received.

Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly checked out the broken elevator across from Hodges' apartment and then went to the leasing office to speak with management. The property manager was in the office but said she was too busy to speak about the broken elevators.

"Most of the times when the elevators are not working, they don't even put notices on them. We find out and then we notify them, and then they say somebody's already called and reported it," Hodges said.

The broken elevator has also created safety concerns for neighbors. Hodges described a fire in the building earlier this summer where the elevator was not working, forcing paramedics and firefighters to physically carry a resident down the stairs to safety.

Hodges said the situation is especially troubling for residents who cannot use the stairs at all. She said some of her neighbors on the second floor use wheelchairs and have no legs, making the broken elevator an even more serious problem.

"It's unacceptable because it's a nuisance because it's not fair. It's not right. We shouldn't have to do this. We are senior citizens," Hodges said.

Hodges also said the elevator problems affected her even before she became a walker user. She previously volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels to the building and said there were days she had to carry her delivery wagon down the stairs from the third floor because the elevators were not working.

Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly called Wingate Management Co. LLC, the company that owns Starling Village, but has not heard back.

Hodges said the solution is straightforward.

"Get the elevators working. But who knows when that's gonna happen? We don't know." Hodges said.

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