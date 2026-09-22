Neighbors rally to save Chesapeake Golf Club pool as owner shows no plans to fix health department findings

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Some neighbors who live in Chesapeake's Las Gaviotas neighborhood are fighting to save the Chesapeake Golf Club pool. The Chesapeake Health Department issued an intent to deny the facility's permit renewal over safety concerns with the pool's surface, and the pool's owner has no current plans to fix the health department's findings.

The pool is privately owned by an Ohio-based company called Wedge Creek Golf Courses. Wedge Creek Golf Courses also owns Honey Bee Golf Club in Virginia Beach, and multiple other golf courses in Ohio. Many neighbors pay yearly dues to be pool members at Chesapeake Golf Club, and two local swim teams — Tide Swimming and Chesapeake Serpents — use the pool as their practice facility.

Las Gaviotas Neighbor Stefanie Anthony, along with four others, started a petition and hosted a community meeting to discuss concerns about the pool's future.

"We're not here to fight against anybody. We're here to fight for this community asset, which is the country club pool," Anthony said.

Concern for the pool's future began when parents from both swim teams received an email at the end of the summer season from team leadership saying the teams could no longer practice at the pool, citing concerns from the Chesapeake Health Department.

Caroline Shea, a Chesapeake Serpents Swim Team parent and board member, said her son has been part of the team for years.

"My son is 16 years old and he's been swimming with the swim team for 11 summers," Shea said.

Without the pool, local swim team members say they are left without a practice facility.

"We don't have a place. There's no pool available for our summer swim team," Shea said.

The Chesapeake Health Department sent News 3 the following information regarding the pool's permit status:

"The Chesapeake Health Department is not requiring the pool to close. The facility currently holds a valid permit that expires September 30, 2026, and we have not received an application to renew that permit.

The Health Department has issued an Intent to Deny Permit Renewal based on the condition of the pool surface. Before a permit can be renewed, the surface will need to be repaired so that deteriorating paint and other surface conditions no longer present a potential hazard to swimmers, including the risk of cuts or paint chips entering swimmers' eyes.

The last inspection of this facility was conducted on July 22, 2026, as a follow-up to the routine inspection conducted on July 21, 2026. Findings from the July 21 inspection included chlorine levels above the allowable range (10 ppm; allowable range 1–3 ppm), required pool chemistry readings not being conducted every three hours or posted for public view, paint chips and debris in the pool, loose handrails, and a non-operational flow meter. The July 22 follow-up inspection addressed the chlorine level, required chemical testing and posting, loose handrails, and debris identified during the routine inspection."

The Chesapeake Health Department tells News 3 that the owner is responsible for getting the pool up to Health Department standards.

Erin Holly

Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly spoke with the president of Wedge Creek Golf Courses on the phone. He said he has no plans in place to resurface the pool and no plans to apply to renew the permit. He added he does not know if the pool will open by next summer, and that his current focus is maintaining and updating the golf course green.

Anthony said the potential closure would be a significant loss for the community.

"We believe in it being a large community asset that not many people know they have access to. We care deeply about our property values. And we know that even though this is a privately owned golf club, that its boundaries line up with most everyone's boundary in this neighborhood," Shea said.

The group of neighbors says they plan to hold more community meetings to explore options and continue their efforts to keep the pool open.

Contact Erin Holly Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Chesapeake Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly? Let her know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.