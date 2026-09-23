Teenage girl seriously injured in Summerall Lane shooting, neighbors asked to shelter in place

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teen girl was seriously injured in a shooting on Summerall Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Around 4:27 p.m., CPD officers arrived at the 1600 block of Summerall Lane on the report of a shooting. Officers found out that a fight happened outside a house that turned into a shooting, seriously injuring a teen girl. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to CPD.

Officers are searching for two male suspects that ran from the scene, one light-skinned Black man and one Black man, according to CPD. A shelter-in-place has been issued to local residents as officers search for the suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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