One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake Saturday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake early Saturday morning, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Chesapeake Police say officers responded to the crash at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the area of Land of Promise Road and Whittamore Road.

We're told the vehicle had one person inside, an adult woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-382-6251.

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