Woman sentenced to 10 years for causing deadly Military Highway crash while under the influence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for her role in a deadly crash on Military Highway in 2025, according to Chesapeake's Commonwealth's Attorney.

Evidence in court established that on June 17, 2025, Victoria Pipkin, 29, of Chesapeake, was driving a white Toyota Sienna westbound on South Military Highway when she hit people and a red Lexus that was stopped on the shoulder. There was one person inside the car Pipkin hit and two people outside the car, according to police.

An eyewitnessed observed Pipkin's vehicle passing her a high rate of speed, between 65 and 70 mph in a 45-mph zone, which at the time was under construction.

One of the two people who weren't in the car, later identified by police as Edward M. Gaye, 52, of Norfolk, died at the scene. The person who was inside the car and the other person outside the car were both taken to the hospital.

Responding officers said Pipkin was outside her vehicle with glassy eyes and slurred speech. She had trouble maintaining balance and smelled of alcohol.

Evidence showed Pipkin was traveling from Eagles Nest Rockin' Country Bar in Chesapeake prior to the crash.

She had a blood alcohol count of .249, as well as cocaine and delta 9 THC in her system.

Pipkin received a total sentence of 20 years, with 10 suspended, conditioned on five years of supervised probation and 25 years of uniform good behavior.