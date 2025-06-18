Woman served warrant for felony DUI manslaughter following deadly Military Highway crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman has been served a warrant for felony DUI manslaughter following a deadly crash Tuesday night on Military Highway, according to Chesapeake police.

Police say around 11:20 p.m., Victoria Pipkin was driving a van westbound in the 2600 block of Military Highway when she hit a car that was stopped in the road shoulder. There was one person inside the car Pipkin hit and two people outside the car, according to police.

Police say one of the two people who weren't in the car died at the scene. The person who was inside the car and the other person who wasn't in the car were both taken to the hospital.

Pipkin was also taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, police shared that she had been released and served the warrant.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS app on their smartphone. Callers can remain anonymous and are not required to testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.