Friends remember Laureen Brooks who was killed in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Friends of Laureen Brooks are sharing memories of the 31-year-old after Chesapeake police say her husband shot and killed her last Thursday night inside a home on Holly Cove Drive.

Police say Brooks's three children were home when it happened. Her husband, Omar Patterson, is the father of the couple's 1-month-old and the stepfather of the 4- and 11-year-olds. The children are now in the care of family members.

Investigators say Patterson left the area and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1.

Brandon Dickens said he learned of Brooks's death through a phone call from a friend last week.

"She told me about what happened and I don't know everything stopped everything went still," Dickens said.

Dickens said Brooks and Patterson had an on-again, off-again relationship.

"I thought she was doing good and I woke up and she wasn't," Dickens said.

Friends describe Brooks as a dedicated mother and loving person.

"She was unique. She was fun. She was hilarious. She led with her heart first and she always made sure that everybody had everything," Dickens said.

Dickens said the grief among those who knew Brooks has been overwhelming.

"I've talked to a couple of friends about it and they're completely heartbroken. Some of them can't find words," Dickens said.

Brooks and Dickens shared a December birthday, a bond he says he will carry with him.

"I'm going to miss my birthday twin. It was nice having someone that I could share that day with," Dickens said.

The two had planned to travel together to celebrate this year.

"This year we were supposed to go out of state and I don't think I'm going to do that without her," Dickens said.

Brooks leaves behind her three children. A GoFundMe has been created to support them.

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