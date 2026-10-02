IRS launches new mobile app to help taxpayers manage their accounts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making it easier for taxpayers to manage their accounts on the go with the launch of a new mobile app.

The agency recently replaced its "IRS2Go" app with the new IRS App, which offers expanded features designed to help users access tax information and services directly from their smartphones.

According to IRS spokesperson John Fuld, the app allows taxpayers to check their refund status, view account balances, make payments, review payment history, access tax records and more.

Susan Walsh/AP The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, Friday, March 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

One of the newest features being added will allow users to view IRS notices and letters sent directly to them.

"So you could go to the app and input your secure information, and it'll tell you what letters have actually been sent to you," Fuld said. "You'll be able to compare and determine whether something is real or not. That is a great function."

Financial expert and certified public accountant Dr. Lilly Mbinglo of Chesapeake-based ARK NPS Accounting said improved communication with the IRS could benefit many taxpayers.

"When it comes to the IRS, communication has always been a challenge for many clients," Mbinglo said.

Mbinglo also noted that October 15, is the filing deadline for taxpayers who requested an extension this year. She said the app could be especially useful for those who are unsure of their filing status.

Shutterstock Stock image of a person holding a 1040 tax form.

"There are a lot of people who may not know where they stand," Mbinglo said. "Maybe you don't know if you filed or requested an extension. The app is going to come in very handy because you can go in and check."

For those who prefer not to download the app, the IRS says its website will continue to provide the same services.

"This is the companion to IRS.gov. We're not eliminating IRS.gov. It's still there for you," Fuld said. "This is a great way to expand services and give people options."

The IRS says the app's current features are only the beginning, with additional services expected to be added over time.

What the IRS App Can Do

Check refund status

View account balances

Make tax payments

Review payment activity

Access tax records

View IRS notices and letters

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