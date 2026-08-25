Man killed in Teresa Drive shooting: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed on Teresa Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Around 2:51 p.m., Chesapeake police arrived at the 1300 block of Teresa Drive on the report of an injured person. Police say they found a man who had been shot, and he died of his injuries.

Police are not looking for a suspect as they know all people involved in the incident, according to CPD. No one has been charged yet, and the case is still under investigation.

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