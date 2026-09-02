News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Indian River's Brandon Carr

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Indian River has claimed the Region 5A crown in two of the last three seasons, including last year. Could 2026 be the campaign that sees the Braves get over the hump?

Head coach Brandon Carr took the time to join us for the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast. He gave us a look at what's to come this year, including the growth of his team and sophomore quarterback Lord Malik Heru.

The Braves kicked off the season last week with a 91-6 victory over Granby, setting a program record for points in a single game. That's a great start to get things rolling.

Carr was on the first Old Dominion football roster when the program fired up in 2009. He uses his experiences to help his players and coaches and still keeps a close eye on his alma mater.

Click the above video to view the entire sit-down with Brandon Carr. Indian River is back in action September 11 against Great Bridge.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.