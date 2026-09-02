Former NFL quarterback Aaron Brooks returns to hallways of former high school

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Aaron Brooks took a journey from Newport News to the NFL.

Along that road was Homer Ferguson High School, Brooks's alma mater. Ferguson closed its doors in 1996 as part of the city's academic restructuring, but the building was eventually repurposed as part of Christopher Newport's Ferguson Center for the Arts.

As Brooks discovered during a recent visit, parts of the high school still remain when one walks the halls of the arts center. The former Saints quarterback joined News 3 sports director Marc Davis to return to the site of the school.

One of the fascinating features lies behind the walls. To save on cost, some of the locker bays were not removed during renovations, with walls being put up over them and the lockers rattle behind the walls.

Brooks was back in town last week as the keynote speaker at the Anchor Bowl luncheon. That contest will feature Christopher Newport facing Apprentice School on the Captains home field.

Click the above video to view Aaron Brooks's tour of the old Ferguson High School site.

The Anchor Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturay at TowneBank Stadium.

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