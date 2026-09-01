Green Run, Kellam among Monday night football winners

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Friday's weather forced a handful of postponements, treating Hampton Roads to some Monday night football on the high school gridiron.

Mother Nature still showed up to Monday's festivities, as lightning forced some delays across the area, but most match-ups were able to kick off.

Green Run picked up a victory over Tallwood, winning its opener, 35-0, in quarterback Maurikus Banks's first game in a Stallions' uniform. Brandon Williams and company extended their winning streak against Beach District opponents to 61, including playoff contests.

Floyd Kellam took control in the second half and held on to top Landstown, 28-24. The Knights did not allow an offensive touchdown in the second half, coming up with some key turnovers down the stretch. Aaron Smith scored two receiving TD's to put Kellam ahead for good.

Warhill opened up Bay Rivers District play with a 27-7 win at Grafton. The Lions ride momentum into a rivalry showdown with Lafayette on Friday.

Monday's scores:

Green Run 35, Tallwood 0

Floyd Kellam 28, Landstown 24

Frank Cox 31, Ocean Lakes 7

Bayside 58, First Colonial 0

Kempsville 55, Princess Anne 13

Warhill 27, Grafton 7

Currituck County 27, Deep Creek 7

Grassfield 46, Southampton 30

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