Norfolk State eyes opportunity against Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a hot start in its season opener this past weekend, Norfolk State is embracing the chance at increased competition this Saturday.

The Spartans will travel across town to face Old Dominion, the first time the foes that share a city will meet since 2019. It's a game that head coach Michael Vick says will be a great litmus test for his group.

"This is a great opportunity for us," Vick said Tuesday. "You should be thankful that you have a chance to line up against an opponent that's really worthy, not to say any opponent is not worthy, but worthy of showing us exactly where we stand and what we can potentially do, how far we've come."

The green and gold rolled past Division II Winston-Salem State, 56-0, to open up their schedule. NSU looked better than it did at any point during the 2025 season, showing how far they've come during the offseason. The Spartans looked disciplined and focused during the victory.

"When you scored 56 points, I think everybody pays attention," the head coach remarked. "You don't put up 56 points and not do anything right. You almost have to do everything right, especially when you pitch a shutout. Did I see that coming? Absolutely not."

Sports Norfolk State opens with convincing shutout victory over Winston-Salem State Marc Davis

Vick knows what lies ahead this weekend and the tougher opponent waiting for his group. Old Dominion is coming off a 10-win campaign and brings back a handful of players who have experience winning. ODU's defense ranked in the top 25 of many categories last year, including second nationally in fourth downs conversions stopped and 14th in scoring defense.

"That's the cool thing about this game, we get to challenge ourselves against a team that, I won't say has the upper hand, but is going to be a big challenge for us," he noted. "This is going to be fun. I'm glad we get to do it right here in our back yard and we get to go over there in their stadium and enjoy the entire atmosphere."

While the Spartans already have a game under their belts, Old Dominion has yet to put anything from its current squad on film. This will mark the silver and blue's season opener as they replace 10 offensive starters and six on the defensive side of the ball.

"We do have something to go off of from last year, but a lot can change in a year," Vick pointed out. "Certainly a lot of new players on offense and some new players on defense, but I really feel like this is an opportunity for us to continue to grow as a team and show what we can do, how capable we are."

Norfolk State and Old Dominion kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

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