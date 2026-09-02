Maury eyes bounce-back in meeting of state champions

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Maury Commodores opened the 2026 season with a 31-30 loss to Mallard Creek, but the program's second defeat since the start of 2023 has not rattled a team that has made a habit of bouncing back.

Head coach Dyrri McCain said the message is simple.

"Reality is we're 0-1 and we've just got to figure out ways to get in the win column and continue to make a run that we're trying to make," McCain said. "No panic here."

Sophomore defensive back and wide receiver Tajuan Pair echoed that mindset.

"The message is just get back to practice, have a good mindset and just take a step back to see what we did wrong and get back on track," Pair noted.

The Commodores fell in last year's season opener as well, but quickly rebounded. The last time Maury lost back-to-back games in a season was 2017.

"It was the same thing last year," pointed out McCain. "We lost to Cardinal Gibbons and you just get back to the drawing board. The good teams do."

Pair said the keys to getting back on track are straightforward.

"Energy, knowing what needs to be done, doing what you need to do and listen to the coaches," he noted.

The path forward starts Friday night when Maury hosts Varina, with both programs coming off 2025 state titles — the Commodores in Class 5 and the Blue Devils in Class 4. The two powerhouses met last year, with Maury hold on for the 14-13 win.

"They're one of the best in Virginia. We are too," said McCain. "What a great match-up on a Friday night."

Pair kept his scouting report brief.

"Good team, talented, but other than that, just a business trip."

McCain said the game figures to be decided by execution.

"Pretty evenly matched as far as everything- coaching, players, playmakers," the head coach remarked. "It's just going to come down to who is making less mistakes."

The bigger goal remains peaking in November and December, but Friday represents an opportunity to get the win column started.

"I hate losing," exclaimed McCain. "Winning feels good. Losing doesn't. When you play opponents like these at the beginning of the season, there's no wiggle room so you want a great win versus a great team."

Maury and Varina kick off Friday night at Powhatan Field in our Friday Night Redzone Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

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