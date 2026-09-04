2 people dead after found unresponsive on shoreline of Chesapeake Bay in Mathews County

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people have died after being found unresponsive on the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay in Mathews County.

The Mathews County Sheriff's Office reports that authorities responded to Buckschase Road around noon Thursday for reports of an unresponsive person on the beach. When they arrived, they found two individuals recovered.

An investigation revealed that both people were recovered from the water and pronounced dead. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

"This was a very sad incident for our community, and we extend our condolences to the families of the deceased," MCSO said.

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