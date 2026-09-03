Check out a spectacular car show and get prostate cancer screenings in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Corvettes and cancer? Might sound like an unusual combination, but the Street Dreams Corvette Club is hosting a show featuring over 100 cars and at that event men can get a prostate cancer screening this Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The event, called the Boulevard of Wheels Custom Car Show, will feature Sentara's "Pit Stop for Prostate Cancer."

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and this partnership with Sentara Health will include an opportunity to get a PSA blood test provided by Sentara.

John Davis, president of Street Dreams Corvette Club, believes this is an important event for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

"Of course, we're gonna have the car show, but we're gonna have Sentara out there as well. And as the folks come in for the car show, we're gonna be announcing that, Hey, we're gonna be doing a PSA screening."

Betsy Carroll, a Sentara cancer community educator, said the screening is designed to be as simple as possible to encourage men who might otherwise avoid a doctor's visit. "We're gonna be doing prostate cancer screening right here on site. It'll be the blood test, not the exam guys. We have named our little screening the pit stop for prostate cancer because we're just testing the oil, no need to check the undercarriage. So that's a little thing we want guys to know that it's just the blood test."

For Street Dreams Corvette Club member Victor Brown, the event carries personal meaning.

"My father was diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago. He found it early. He was treated, and because of that, I started taking my PSA test earlier than normal," Brown said.

He said he now wants to help spread the word about the event this Saturday.

Carroll said the goal is to reach men where they are.

"So part of my job is getting these screenings out to where people are so it makes it convenient, it makes it something that they feel like they can do, and then we do all the follow up with it. We're bringing the testing to them. We're connecting them with the doctors if they need them. We're making sure that they have the follow up they need," Carroll said.

The event is open to the public. The Virginia Beach Sports Center is located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. For more information click here.

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