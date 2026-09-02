Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer announces run for state senate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer announced he will run for the Republican nomination to represent District 22 in the Virginia Senate.

Dyer, a veteran of the United States Marines, served Virginia Beach for 14 years on city council before being elected mayor three times.



“Richmond is quick to impose mandates to local government and stick local taxpayers with the bill,” Dyer said. “We have to pay for their decisions without so much as a seat at the table. That culture of arrogance must end.”

Currently represented by Democratic Sen. Aaron Rouse, District 22 includes Virginia Beach.

A news release from Dyer's campaign says he is running to bring "a local voice to state government and bring more collaboration than confrontation."

