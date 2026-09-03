VB police report drop in Oceanfront violent crime as summer season winds down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police say violent crime at the Oceanfront is down this year compared with the same period last year, which they attribute in part to increased enforcement and proactive policing following a violent spring.

Capt. James Gordon, who oversees the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Second Precinct, which includes the resort area, said officers have been particularly proactive over the past 60 days.

During that time, police have recovered more than 30 illegally possessed firearms from the Oceanfront area alone, Gordon said.

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Police said their increased enforcement came after hearing concerns from the community and reviewing survey responses from the mayor’s Safety Task Force, which called for increased enforcement at the Oceanfront.

Gordon said officers have seen increases in traffic stops, officer-initiated investigations, and calls for service from the community compared with last year. Arrests and firearm seizures have also increased.

“We have had an increase in every one of those categories, whether it’s traffic stops, officer-initiated investigations, calls for service from the community,” Gordon said. “Those are all up this year for our officers, and they’ve responded. In addition to that, arrests are up, the seizure of firearms are up this year from last year.”

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Despite the increase in police activity and calls for service, Gordon said violent crime in the resort area is down 21 percent so far this year compared with the same period in 2025.

He said so far this year, at the Oceanfront police have made over 1,045 arrests.

Gordon was also asked about the temporary curfew implemented in parts of the resort area earlier this year, which was lifted before its second weekend in April, and whether it played a role in how the summer season began.

“We did see crime drop, we did see the violent crime decrease,” Gordon said.

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Some Oceanfront business owners said they continue to feel safe following the increased police presence.

“I feel completely safe down here at the Oceanfront,” said Amanda Marano of Karma Skate Shop. “I think we all had our hiccups earlier this year, but the police have done a great job in policing the streets down here, making sure that they are mobilized in the right way. I haven’t really seen any incidents since then.”

The Oceanfront is expected to be busy again this Labor Day weekend with the inaugural Virginia Beach Super Girl Surf Festival.

Virginia Beach police said they will increase staffing at the Oceanfront this weekend in preparation for the expected crowds.

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