Virginia Beach Department of Public Health urges residents to ‘fight the bite’ this Labor Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As residents prepare to spend time outdoors this Labor Day weekend, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is urging people to “fight the bite” and take precautions against mosquitoes.

Two adult cases of West Nile virus were identified in Virginia Beach last week, according to the health department.

The department said West Nile virus is known to circulate in the area and typically becomes more prevalent in late summer and early fall.

Officials have also begun seeing signs of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus through the city’s mosquito surveillance efforts.

“We know there's West Nile virus circulating in the mosquitoes here, and we know if you get bitten by a mosquito, there's a possibility you can get West Nile virus,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, who leads the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

Pedati said most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. However, some people may experience flu-like symptoms.

Health officials recommend several steps residents can take to reduce their risk, including dumping standing water around their homes, using insect repellent while outdoors, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity around dawn and dusk.

Pedati said the number of West Nile virus cases in Virginia Beach and across the state is lower so far this year compared with the same period last year.

For more information on fighting the bite, click here.

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