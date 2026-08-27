Charges set aside against man accused in Oceanfront shooting that injured 6

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All charges against a man accused in a Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting in March have been set aside, a judge confirmed on Thursday morning.

The Williamsburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, serving as special prosecutor in the case, asked the judge to nolle prosequi all charges against Matheus Cavalcante, including a pretrial violation. The judge confirmed all charges were “nolle prossed” — meaning prosecutors dropped those charges for now, but they could bring them back in the future. Additionally, the judge found Cavalcante not guilty on the pretrial violation, which stemmed from a failed drug screening in June.

Cavalcante was charged in connection with a shooting on Atlantic Avenue in March. Investigators say gunfire broke out during a confrontation, injuring 6 people. Court documents say Cavalcante opened fire during the confrontation. His attorney maintained he acted in self-defense after an attempted robbery and said someone else fired first.

The shooting on March 7 was the first of two this spring that led to a curfew change at the Oceanfront.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.