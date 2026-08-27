First Warning Forecast: Daily storm chances through Saturday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Thursday will start out mainly dry and sunny. Showers and storms increase during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered storms persist ahead of an approaching cold front on Friday. Rain chances linger into Saturday. Drier conditions return on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will be lower through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

2026 Hurricane Season Update:

Satellite imagery shows that the showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands have become better organized. A short-lived tropical depression could form later today.

Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70%

Formation chance through 7 days...high...70%

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar