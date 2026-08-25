Virginia Beach volunteers help West Virginia flood victims recover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of Virginia Beach volunteers is helping West Virginia residents recover from deadly flooding that damaged homes and businesses in late July.

Todd Woolston, who organized the Virginia Beach-based disaster recovery group Coastal Recovery, traveled to Upshur County, West Virginia, with a group of volunteers to help residents affected by the flooding.

Video shared by Woolston shows some of the damage, including a Lowe's parking lot that was washed away.

JOHN HOOD

The flooding followed heavy rainfall that dropped about 10 inches of rain in an hour and 20 minutes, according to Catherine Miller, one of the residents affected. The flooding damaged homes and businesses and left two people dead.

"Everything flooded except my living space, everything," Miller said.

Woolston said Coastal Recovery worked with Operation Blessing in Virginia Beach to connect with a local church and identify residents who needed help.

"They were flooded out and we're just trying to be a blessing to the community," Woolston said.

JOHN HOOD

Volunteers are helping repair Miller's home and business by replacing insulation damaged by the flood, removing and replacing drywall and installing new flooring.

Miller said the help has been especially meaningful nearly five weeks after the flooding. She said she is a widow and did not have anyone else to help with the cleanup.

JOHN HOOD

"It's been overwhelming because I'm a widow and I don't know anybody to help and I was just totally overwhelmed," Miller said. "I'd still be dealing with mud in my life."

Coastal Recovery is continuing its mission to help communities recover from disasters. Those interested in supporting the group's efforts can find more information here.

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