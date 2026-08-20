Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach students head back to class on Monday with some changes to Chromebook use

Virginia Beach Public Schools students will return to class Monday, Aug. 24, with a change to how younger students use school-issued Chromebooks.
Virginia Beach students head back to class on Monday with changes to Chromebook use
Virginia Beach students head back to class on Monday with changes to Chromebook use
Virginia Beach students head back to class on Monday with changes to Chromebook use
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Schools students will return to class Monday, Aug. 24, with a change to how younger students use school-issued Chromebooks.

The school division has adopted a policy eliminating one-to-one devices in the classroom for preschool through first grade. Second-grade students will still have access to Chromebooks at school, but will not be allowed to take them home.

Kathleen Brown, chair of the Virginia Beach School Board, said the change came after feedback from families and research about screen time among younger students.

The policy does not affect students in third grade and above. It also does not apply to students with an individualized education program (IEP) or students who are English learners.

The school board plans to reevaluate the policy annually.

Brown said the division wants to work with families to ensure students have the resources they need and encouraged parents to contact their schools if they have concerns as the school year starts.

Students will also return to the regular school-day schedule this year after Virginia Beach Public Schools added additional time to the school day last year.

Contact John Hood
Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

Stories from John Hood in your neighborhood

 

True Crime 757 Podcast