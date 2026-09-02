VB Oceanfront prepares for first-ever Super Girl Surf Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is preparing to host its first-ever Super Girl Surf Festival this Labor Day weekend, bringing female athletes, musicians, and fitness instructors to the Oceanfront.

Crews are working along the Oceanfront from Rudee Inlet to Ninth Street as they prepare the area for the three-day festival.

The festival will feature surfing competitions, volleyball, skateboarding, fitness and wellness classes, along with a free music festival featuring 22 artists.

“We’ll have one of the world’s largest female surfing competitions,” said Rick Bratman, event director for the Super Girl Surf Festival. “We have a music festival with 22 artists, including Switchfoot, CeeLo Green, Gym Class Heroes, Lupe Fiasco, and 16 amazing female artists we’re helping to platform.”

John Hood

Bratman said the festival will offer activities throughout the weekend, with all events free and open to the public.

“Everything is free, which makes us a real unicorn,” Bratman said.

The plans for the Super Girl Surf Festival started 21 years ago. Organizers say bringing the festival to Virginia Beach is part of the event’s continued mission to provide a platform for women across a variety of industries.

John Hood

“The whole idea behind Super Girl was to provide a platform for women and shine a light on all these amazing ladies, whether they are in sports, entertainment, music, pop culture, fitness, business, gaming, media, education, all these places where there wasn’t a level playing field,” Bratman said.

Organizers say they hope to make the festival a recurring event at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

While the event is free, those looking to enjoy the festival are asked to register here for the concerts.

Contact John Hood Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.