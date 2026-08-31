Former Virginia Beach track coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes involving 14-year-old athlete

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Tallwood High School assistant track coach pleaded guilty Monday to multiple child sex crimes involving a 14-year-old athlete under his supervision.

Isaiah Carter, 25, pleaded guilty to custodial indecent liberties, carnal knowledge of a minor, two counts of production of child pornography, and use of electronics to procure a minor for obscene material. Carter's attorney said the victim was a track athlete. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2026.

Carter was arrested in April after court records outlined how he allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl between April 9 and April 20. Police were called when the girl's parents found concerning images on her phone.

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Documents obtained from the courthouse state that while the teen was under Carter's supervision, naked pictures were taken in his car, along with an alleged sexual act. Records indicate there was also cell phone communication about possible future sexual encounters.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Carter was previously employed at Tallwood High School as an assistant track coach. He is no longer employed in the division.

Carter lives in Chesapeake. He was held at the Virginia Beach Jail without bond following his April arrest.

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