David's First Warning Forecast: Hazy, Hot and Humid for the First Day of September

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect a stuffy night with a few lingering showers and storms and overnight lows in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even hotter, as we start Meteorological Fall on a very hot and humid note for this time of year. Our highs over the next 2 days will be in the mid 90s and "feels like" temperatures well north of 100 degrees.

The top "Heat Index" value this week will likely arrive on Thursday...with "feels like" temperatures around 111°.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day Weekend, expect cooler air and less humid air...and highs in the lower to mid 80s...right through the Labor Day itself.

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