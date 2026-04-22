Tallwood High School assistant track coach accused of sex crimes against 14-year-old student

A 25-year-old Tallwood High School track coach was arrested and accused of child sex crimes in Virginia Beach.

Court records outline how Isaiah Carter is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl under his supervision between April 9 and April 20. Carter is being held at the Virginia Beach Jail, accused of indecent liberties with a child, child porn, and using electronic communications to facilitate a felony.

News 3 reporter Margaret Kavanagh first reported this story on Tuesday. The following day, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) confirmed that Carter was previously employed at Tallwood High School as an assistant track coach. He is no longer employed in the division, VBCPS says.

Documents obtained from the courthouse state that while the teen was under Carter's supervision, naked pictures were taken in his car, along with an alleged sexual act. Records indicate there was cell phone communication about possible future sexual encounters.

Police were called when the parents of the teen found concerning images on their daughter’s phone.

Carter declined an interview from jail, and his lawyer offered no comment.

Carter lives in Chesapeake and has a bond hearing Wednesday.