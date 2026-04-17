Accused murderer who spoke to WTKR from Hong Kong while on the run is back on US soil

A 38-year-old Navy Reservist accused of murdering his wife and hiding her body in a freezer is back on United States soil after a WTKR investigation helped expose him in Hong Kong.

David Varela faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Lina Guerra. Authorities accuse Varela of killing Guerra and putting her body into a freezer inside the ICON apartment the couple shared. Her family last heard from her in mid-January.

Varela was arrested Wednesday. Homeland Security and the Director of the FBI Kash Patel tweeted about his apprehension, with Homeland Security sharing a picture of him in custody.

Previous coverage: David Varela, who fled U.S. following wife's murder, arrested and extradited, Lina's family says

David Varela, who fled US following wife's murder, arrested and extradited, Lina's family says

WTKR Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh spoke to Varela while he was on the run Friday. He shockingly answered the phone call while he was in Hong Kong. We asked him about being accused of killing Guerra.

Experts and officials previously told WTKR it would be extremely difficult to get Varela back to the U.S. due to the suspension of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Several media outlets in Hong Kong aired our investigation.

It’s unclear how and why but Varela was sent back to the US.

Previous coverage: We video called a suspected murderer on the run in Hong Kong — and he answered: True Crime 757 podcast

We video called a suspected murderer on the rung in Hong Kong — and he answered: True Crime 757 podcast

A pivotal point in the WTKR investigation was when the leader of the WTKR digital team, Jon Sham, received a message from two Russian friends who said they met Varela on a trip to China. They said they took a day trip to Hong Kong at met him at Victoria Peak, a popular tourist attraction.

They said Varela was trying to date one of the women. They spoke for about 20 minutes during their encounter then stayed in touch via text message. She said Varela asked her to come back and met up and she did and they hung out again.

She said he told her he was looking for work, from Miami, a US military man and wanted a Russian wife. She also sent us pictures of the two of them together and other pictures he sent her.

Before going back to Hong Kong to meet up with him again, her friend googled his name, found our story, and the women said they were horrified.

She said, "I hope Lina’s family will find solace in this news. I believe that only through collective efforts, compassion and teamwork can we bring justice to the table…”

Lina Guerra's body was found in the kitchen freezer — as her husband flew to Hong Kong

"The new steps Mr. Varela will have his first appearance in federal court in San Francisco on his federal charges for the Eastern District of Virginia. He will then be flown across the country by federal authorities who will then put him in a position where the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Norfolk court system can start the proceedings in our case," Ramin Fatehi said.

Guerra's family, located in Colombia, is grateful for the apprehension. They provided a video where you can see Varela on cruches and you can hear Lina’s voice in the background.

They said the last time they spoke to her, they asked about Varela’s recovery. They told us Lina said he was doing much better, was already back at work, and was using a cane occasionally. They said that cane was found on the floor of the apartment.

Watch previous coverage: Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk

Husband charged with murder of 39-year-old Lina Guerra in Norfolk

Through a translator, we continue to speak to Lina’s family. "Lina will now have justice. She won't return to us, but this will take the weight off of us. We thank you and give gratitude to you Margaret. You were the one who helped get him detained. The family is in debt to you for giving the attention. Our whole family has been impacted by this." Paola Ramirez said.

"The wheels of justice turn slowly but they never stop and anyone who thinks there is someplace where they are total able to get away, there is really no such place," Fatehi said.