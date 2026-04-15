David Varela, who fled US following wife's murder, arrested and extradited, Lina's family says

NORFOLK, Va. — David Varela — the man who set off an international manhunt after allegedly murdering his wife in Norfolk — has been placed in custody and will be extradited back to the United States, the victim's family confirmed to News 3.

The Navy Reservist was wanted for first-degree murder and concealment of a body after his Lina Guerra's body was found stuffed inside a freezer inside the Icon apartment in downtown Norfolk on February 5.

The medical examiner found that Guerra died of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

Guerra was reported missing at the end of January, and her body was discovered several days later. But by then, Varela was gone. This prompted an international manhunt, which involved Interpol, in an attempt to bring him back to the U.S. to face justice.

Watch previous coverage: The murder of Lina Guerra and her husband, on the run, charged with her killing

The Norfolk woman found dead in the freezer and her on-the-run husband wanted for murder

The family says Varela was jealous, wouldn’t let her work, wouldn’t let her have friends, wouldn’t let her study and wouldn’t let her go out alone. Guerra's sister-in-law, Paola Ramirez, said the family wants justice.

“I want to emphasize that there had been violence before from David,” Ramirez told News 3 through a translator. “He had hit her previously, but she didn’t tell us because she didn’t want to worry us. He appeared to be very religious, very calm, normal, that’s why this is so shocking; we never imagined he’d do something like this.”

It was Guerra’s family who called police after they got suspicious when they couldn’t reach her in mid-January after Varela apparently told them she was sent to prison for shoplifting even sending a picture of her in an orange jumpsuit.

Last week, the WTKR Digital Team got a tip from a woman around the world saying she possibly met Varela in Hong Kong and said he asked her out.

Through translations, the woman said, “I was in Hong Kong with my friends. We met this man while waiting in line at an attraction. He introduced himself as David and said he was looking for a Russian wife.”

Watch related coverage: Possible wanted fugitive answers call from WTKR after wife's body found in freezer

Possible wanted fugitive answers call from WTKR after wife's body found in freezer

She said he suggested for her to come back to Hong Kong, she did and said she spent the day with him.

She said, “He didn’t look dangerous or aggressive.”

She went home and they continued to communicate. She said, “My friend typed his name in Google and came across your article.”

She said, “What we saw shocked us and we decided to get in touch with you, maybe this will help find him.”

Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh called a number on a video call and a man who looks like Varela answered the phone. She said she wanted to speak with David and he said yes.

She identified herself as a reporter and said she was calling about Lina and asked, “Did you have any comment about the accusations regarding Lina?”.

Watch as we discuss how this story unfolded on the True Crime 757 podcast

We video called a suspected murderer on the run in Hong Kong — and he answered: True Crime 757 podcast

The man covered the lens of the camera with his hand and hung up. Attempts to reach him again were unsuccessful.

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