Summer cooling expected to increase, how to get assistance in bill payment

NORFOLK, Va. — Home cooling costs are expected to rise significantly this summer.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association projects the average cost of electricity for home cooling will reach $778 this summer — an 8.5 percent increase from last year and nearly 37 percent higher than in 2020.

Dominion Energy customers facing financial hardship can get up to $300 in assistance starting June 1.

Dominion Energy's Energy Share program provides bill payment assistance for any type of cooling source and is open to any customer experiencing financial hardship — not just those who meet a specific income threshold.

"Our energy share program is not income-based," explained Cherise Newsome, a Dominion Energy spokesperson. "It's for any customer who is experiencing financial hardship. That could be unexpected medical costs, a temporary interruption in pay, uh, customers who might be experiencing changes or increases in childcare costs. You know, any of those items that throw off your household budget and you need a little bit of help just to get you through, that's what this bill payment assistance is all about."

Customers must show proof of financial hardship to qualify. Those who qualify may also be eligible for free energy efficiency upgrades for their homes.

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