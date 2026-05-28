World Hunger Day: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia highlights meal donations

NORFOLK, Va. — On World Hunger Day, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is marking the occasion by highlighting a major partnership with Perdue Farms.

Throughout the year, Perdue Farms has donated enough protein to provide more than one million meals. Organizers say meat is one of the most expensive items for families to buy and one of the hardest items for food banks to keep in stock.

The Foodbank has seen an increased need over the past three years, serving about 50,000 more people a month than it did in 2023.

Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank, said the partnership is making a real difference in the community.

"To have free protein, protein that can make a difference, that can be on the plates of our neighbors... it's just such a really great blessing for us to have this year in particular," said Tan.

Tan also shares the need is ongoing, but is confident in the support the partnership provides.

"Eventually we know that neighbors will be back into a place where they can afford, but when they can't, they can also rely on Purdue," said Tan.

The Foodbank distributes these donations through more than 230 partner agencies on a monthly and regular basis. That includes First Baptist South Hill in Chesapeake, where volunteers will be handing out food on Thursday.

If you would like to find a food pantry near you, click here.

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