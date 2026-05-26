Shooting occurred at East Little Creek Road, Commonwealth's Attorney says

NORFOLK, Va. — There is a heavy police presence at 1849 East Little Creek Road, near the Banque Country Western bar on East Little Creek Road. News 3 viewer Teresa Webb sent in photos of the scene.

Several viewers called into News 3 reporting they witnessed the aftermath of a shooting, and Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi confirmed to News 3 that there was a shooting at East Little Creek Road but is still working to learn more information.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back for more.

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