Investigation ongoing after Norfolk police officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer shot and killed a driver Monday, May 25, after the suspect dragged the officer with a car during a traffic stop on East Little Creek Road.

Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot said the officer conducted the traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. on May 25. The driver pulled into a shopping center parking lot, where the officer discovered the driver had misdemeanor warrants.

When the officer ordered the driver to get out of the car multiple times, the suspect refused and drove away, according to Talbot. The officer was dragged along with the car as he tried to get the suspect out. The driver then reversed and continued to drag the officer.

Watch previous coverage: One dead in officer-involved shooting on East Little Creek Road, police say

One dead in officer-involved shooting on East Little Creek Road: NPD

"The officer was in fear of his life, he shot one time into the car, striking the suspect," Talbot said.

Talbot said the suspect was given aid at the scene and taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries. The officer was not severely injured.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi was at the scene on May 25.

"I come out to every officer involved shooting, whether fatal or non-fatal, personally, because I personally make the decisions on these cases on whether the officer's use of force is justified or not," Fatehi said.

Laura Kelley, owner of Always Latte Cafe, which sits across the street from where the shooting occurred, said she arrived at work May 26 to learn what had happened the night before.

"Mostly just concerned, not knowing what's going on," Kelley said.

Kelley said the area is typically quiet.

"Like I said, I've been here for nearly twelve years, and really haven't had any negative like that. I mean, we do have situations that have been pretty ugly in the past, but you know, I think everybody has that," Kelley said.

"This area's usually very quiet. Like I said, you just never know when it's gonna happen, or where," Kelley said.

All officers involved will remain on administrative duty pending an ongoing investigation by Virginia State Police.

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