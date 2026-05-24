AAA predicts 45 million Americans hitting the roads and skies for Memorial Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Memorial Day travel is up slightly from last year, with 45 million Americans heading out of town for the holiday weekend, according to AAA.

Most travelers are driving to their destinations. AAA estimates 88% of Americans traveling for the holiday are behind the wheel, meaning roads will be busy throughout the weekend.

AAA predicts 3.66 million Americans will take domestic flights at some point during the holiday.

Holly Collins Dalby of AAA Tidewater shared with News 3, that her holiday travel experience at the airport Sunday morning, has been smooth.

"The airline was very easy making the changes, getting checked in this morning, getting our bags tagged, getting through TSA hasn't been a problem. Um, I have TSA PreCheck, and I just went right through, but I did notice that the line for non-PreCheck was a little long this morning."

Dalby headed to the airport Sunday following a flight delay that pushed back her holiday travel. She said the biggest concern for those traveling over the holiday weekend will be the return trip.

" So the roads are going to be busy no matter when you get out there. So please, everyone should be careful, slow down, buckle up, don't drive distracted, and please remember the slow down, move over law. That is a valid law in all 50 states. So if you see any disabled vehicles or flashing lights on the side of the road, you need to slow down and if at all possible, move over another lane when you pass them so that all those emergency workers can get home safely as well."

The worst time to drive on Memorial Day is between noon and 5 p.m. Experts say travelers should hit the road before 10 a.m. Monday to avoid the biggest delays.

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